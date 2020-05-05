Ramaphosa on cigarette sales ban: 'You can approach the courts'

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa said those questioning the government's decision to backtrack and maintain the ban on sale of tobacco had the right to approach the courts to raise their grievances. Ramaphosa said that the decision to backtrack on lifting the ban of tobacco sales was made "collectively" after deep consultation with health experts and government officials. "We live in a free country and those who have an issue, can approach the courts of the country," he said. Ramaphosa was addressing the media shortly after he assessed the temporary isolation and quarantine wards set up at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media in Pietermaritzburg where he commended the province on their efforts in flattening the Covid-19 infections curve @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ZnZbWSDYW7 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 5, 2020

There are more than 250 beds set up in Pietermaritzburg.

Ramaphosa and Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, arrived in KwaZulu-Natal earlier today where he met with the provincial task team to assess the provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa commenced his programme at Archie Gumede House in Mayville, where Premier Sihle Zikalala presented the province's plan on how to tackle Covid-19 challenges.

Premier Sihle Zikalala accompanied the President to visit sites identified as COVID-19 facilities in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

LOOK: Inside the temporary isolation and quarantine wards set up at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg. The Department of Health intends to set up four more similar facilities across the province @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ikHouB95Ct — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 5, 2020

He was also briefed by the provincial command team on the province's response strategies and progress being made to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa commended the province on their efforts.

The team also visited the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Provincial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, which is one of the hospitals designated to manage Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa together with the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Premier of Kwazulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala visited the the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Provincial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban. Picture: GCIS

