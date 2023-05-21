Ramaphosa says more ECD centres needed to deal with SA’s reading crisis

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed the need for the expansion of early childhood development (ECD) centres in the wake of a shocking report which found that more than 80% of South African Grade 4 pupils cannot read for comprehension. The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) released its 2021 assessment outcomes last week with South Africa lagging far behind the world average – the country performed poorly in one of the world’s elite assessments of reading ability which involved more than 50 countries.

In 2016, the Pirls assessment indicated 78% of Grade 4s could not read with meaning, but the 2021 results, which were released in Pretoria last week, showed that this had jumped to 81%. In 2019, Ramaphosa announced all 10-year-old children should be able to read for meaning by 2030. Ramaphosa speaking at a presidential imbizo in Paarl on Friday said government would be working hard to try to improve the reading abilities of young pupils.

He acknowledged that the country’s pupils have a serious reading problem, and something urgent needed to be done. “Reading for our young people has become a major problem. We now have to focus on our education system, but also to ensure that our young people are able to read for meaning when they are still at a young age.” Amnesty International expressed concern about the country’s reading crisis and its education system.