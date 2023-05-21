Ramaphosa says more ECD centres needed to deal with SA’s reading crisis

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed the need for the expansion of early childhood development (ECD) centres in the wake of a shocking report which found that more than 80% of South African Grade 4 pupils cannot read for comprehension.
The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) released its 2021 assessment outcomes last week with South Africa lagging far behind the world average – the country performed poorly in one of the world’s elite assessments of reading ability which involved more than 50 countries.
In 2016, the Pirls assessment indicated 78% of Grade 4s could not read with meaning, but the 2021 results, which were released in Pretoria last week, showed that this had jumped to 81%.
In 2019, Ramaphosa announced all 10-year-old children should be able to read for meaning by 2030.
Ramaphosa speaking at a presidential imbizo in Paarl on Friday said government would be working hard to try to improve the reading abilities of young pupils.
He acknowledged that the country’s pupils have a serious reading problem, and something urgent needed to be done.
“Reading for our young people has become a major problem. We now have to focus on our education system, but also to ensure that our young people are able to read for meaning when they are still at a young age.”
Amnesty International expressed concern about the country’s reading crisis and its education system.
Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International in South Africa, described the report as shocking.
Mohamed said the research findings had exposed government’s failure to fulfil the constitutional right to basic education and she said it also highlighted the disparities in the education system and the potential adverse effects on children.
Mohamed said while the Covid-19 pandemic had had an impact on education, it did not excuse the Department of Basic Education from addressing the serious issues.