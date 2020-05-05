Ramaphosa set to conduct oversight inspection at KZN Covid-19 treatment sites

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal where he is expected to meet with the provincial task team to assess the provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic. KZN has recorded the third highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA. Ramaphosa has commenced his programme at Archie Gumede House in Mayville, Durban where he is expected to meet with Premier Sihle Zikalala and other provincial stakeholders. Ramaphosa is set to meet with the provincial government and stakeholders discussing the province's response strategies and progress being made to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will then proceed to the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Provincial Hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, which is one of the hospitals designated to manage Covid-19 cases.

Later today, Ramaphosa will conclude his visit to the province with a walkabout at the Agricultural Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg which has been designated as a quarantine or isolation facility for patients.

The latest statistics issued by the national Department of Health revealed that KwaZulu-Natal has 1106 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 415 recoveries. The province has suffered a total of 35 deaths.

South Africa now has over 7000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and seven more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night.

Mkhize said there were 437 new infections, taking the total cases to 7220. There were also seven more deaths, taking the death toll to 138, with the Western Cape recording the most cases, at 3362, and the most deaths, at 64.

The Mercury