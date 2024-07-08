Ramaphosa to work with Egyptian president on the Palestinian crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reassured President Ramaphosa his country would work with the South African government on the Israel-Palestine war. More than 38 000 Palestinians have been killed in deadly bombing attacks after Israel launched strikes on Gaza following Hamas attacks on southern Israel towns on October 7, that killed 1 400 people, most of them civilians.

2 4 million people in Gaza have been plunged into a deep humanitarian crisis, with food, water and medicine all in short supply. El-Sisi shared with President Ramaphosa his expectation that South Africa and Egypt will continue to cooperate on issues of common interest, like the Palestine issue, said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. “President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi’s good wishes and agreed on the importance of continued partnership between our two countries on matters of bilateral, continental and multilateral interest.