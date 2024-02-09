Ramaphosa’s bold Sona promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday delivered the last State of the Nation Address (Sona) of the sixth administration, ahead of a crucial national general election, highlighting the challenges and successes of thirty years of democracy. The key challenges raised by Ramaphosa include the crippling effects of the energy crisis, challenges at Transnet that have impacted the country’s ports and the growing unemployment figures, especially amongst the youth.

Ramaphosa delivered his address as new rules prohibited the disruption of the event. The EFF chose to boycott Sona after the Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the party to set aside the suspension from Parliament of leader Julius Malema and others. Ramaphosa used his address to lay the blame for many of the country’s challenges at the door of state capture, saying for a decade, individuals at the highest levels of the state conspired with private individuals to take over state-owned companies, law-enforcement agencies and other public institutions. “In some cases, these activities were enabled by local and multinational companies. Billions of rand that were meant to meet the needs of ordinary South Africans were stolen. Confidence in our country was badly eroded. Public institutions were severely weakened.”

He said the effects of state capture continued to be felt across society, from the shortage of freight locomotives to crumbling public services, from the poor performance of power stations to failed development projects. Ramaphosa said progress has been made in bringing those responsible for state capture to justice, with more than 200 accused persons being prosecuted and freezing orders of R14 billion granted to the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit for state capture-related cases. He said the country was on track to resolve the most important constraints on economic growth by stabilising energy supply and fixing the logistics system.

“We set out a clear plan to end load shedding which we have been implementing with a single-minded focus through the National Energy Crisis Committee. “We implemented a major debt relief package which will enable Eskom to make investments in maintenance and transmission infrastructure and ensure its sustainability going forward.” He said the revival of the renewable energy programme has seen 2500 megawatts of solar and wind power connected to the grid “with three times this amount already in procurement or construction”.

Ramaphosa said government had put in place sweeping regulatory reforms to enable private investment in electricity generation with more than 120 new private energy projects that are now in development. “Through all these actions we are confident that the worst is behind us and the end of load shedding is finally within reach,” he said. On Transnet, Ramaphosa said government, working closely with business and labour, has established dedicated teams to turn around five strategic corridors that transport goods for export purposes.

“The number of ships waiting to berth at the Port of Durban – which has experienced severe congestion in recent months – has reduced from more than 60 ships in mid-November to just 12 ships at the end of January. “We are overhauling the freight rail system by allowing private rail operators to access the rail network. With the current conflict in the Middle East affecting shipping traffic through the Suez Canal, South Africa is well positioned to offer bunkering services for ships that will be rerouted via our shores.”

On the country’s water challenges, Ramaphosa said the Department of Water and Sanitation aims to enhance water resource management by initiating infrastructure projects to secure water supply and diversifying water sources to reduce dependence on surface water. “Bulk water projects are under construction across the country to improve water supply to millions of residents in villages, towns and cities.” These projects include the Lesotho Highlands water project, uMkhomazi water project and the pipeline from Jozini Dam.

He added that to address the persistent effects of global warming, which result in persistent floods, fires and droughts, the government had decided to establish a Climate Change Response Fund. “This will bring together all spheres of government and the private sector in a collaborative effort to build our resilience and respond to the impacts of climate change." Economist Dawie Roodt said Ramaphosa had mentioned the achievements of South Africa for the past 30 years and “we have achieved a lot”.

However, he said Ramaphosa had also glossed over the challenges facing the country. He said there was no mention of the state of state-owned enterprises, the state of local government, no mention of the fiscal challenges. Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said there was nothing in the speech that was inspiring.

“You can’t brag about people surviving on social grants as that means there is no employment that will allow people to take care of themselves. “He is making a lot of promises around load shedding, we have heard those promises, ultimately people are suffering. Making promises does nothing to resolve load shedding, water shortages and unemployment,” said Ndlovu. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the speech proved to many South Africans how out of touch Ramaphosa’s government was with their day-to-day challenges.

“It’s all sound and platitudes, signifying nothing. It’s a mess. This Sona is the height of denialism, devoid of reality and further clarity on how out of touch this government is,” Hlengwa said. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the country under Ramaphosa was in a far worse position than it was five years ago during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure. “There’s nothing that Ramaphosa has said that gives comfort to the seven out of 10 young people who remain without work or 30 million South Africans who are living in poverty or thousands of people who are dying on the streets because of the high crime rate,” the DA chief whip said.