Ramaphosa’s resignation U-turn, advisers, supporters call for him to take panel report on review

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters have gone into overdrive to convince the nation that he should take the section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala scandal on review and that he should remain in office and fight for a second term as ANC president. On Wednesday former Chief Sandile Ngcobo handed over the report looking into the burglary that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Story continues below Advertisement

The panel’s (section 89) recommendations were seismic – finding that there was prima facie evidence that the president had violated the constitution. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya issued a statement saying the president was studying the report which has been the last communication from the president since last week. Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation with speculation growing that this was to announce his resignation but that address was postponed.

On Saturday, Magwenya said that the president would not resign and is considering taking the Section 89 panel report on review, saying the president believes that the report is flawed and must be challenged in a court of law. “The president is seriously considering taking the S89 panel report on review. It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency that such a clearly flawed report is challenged.” The president may not have communicated with the nation but he has been in earnest discussion with his closest allies in the ANC and they have reportedly advised him to fight the charges and the possibility of an Impeachment Committee when Parliament has its special sitting on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Those for and against the president have used social media to state their respective cases. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said: “We are confronted with the noise of criminals masquerading as the defenders of the ANC attempting to drown the President’s pursuit of malfeasance in our country. They are going to lose I am certain.” Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said: “The ANC President will not be sacrificed period! He is my president and the president of the people of South Africa.”

Story continues below Advertisement

One of Ramaphosa’s key backers James Motlatsi incurred the wrath of the ANC when he told Radio 702 that the president cannot be told by criminals to leave. In a statement, the ANC said it was insensitive and disappointing “that someone of his status can make such reckless insinuations at a time when the movement and country are faced with a dilemma emanating from the report on the Phala Phala saga”. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said: “They clapped hands when Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the Public Protector, advocate Mkhwebane, after a panel found that there was a prima facie evidence against her.