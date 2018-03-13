Mtunzini - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been convicted for a rape he committed with an accomplice, who was later stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend.

Senzo Prince Xulu, 28, was this weekend sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Mtunzini Regional Court for the 2015 rape of a 14-year-old girl, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

His friend, Sabelo Shandu, 26, had invited the teenager and her 16-year-old sister to his homestead in the Mkhunyane area, north of the province.

Xulu was waiting for them and when the older girl went to the bathroom, he forced himself on her and raped her, said Mbhele.

“After Xulu left the room, Shandu entered the room and found the victim naked, he also raped her and then instructed her to leave,” she said.

The rape was reported to the Mtunzini police and the docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“After the intensive investigation, both accused were arrested and charged for rape."

During the trial, the first accused Sabelo Shandu passed away after he was stabbed by his former girlfriend said Mbhele.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence saying; “we hope that it will send a strong message to other rapists that the long arm of law will catch you whenever and wherever you are.”

