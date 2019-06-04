Four government ministers and the KwaZulu-Natal premier briefed media in Durban yesterday about the action being taken to stop attacks on trucks on the N3 in the province and Gauteng. From left: Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A rapid response team to monitor the N3 corridor and other major road networks has been formed to ensure sufficient policing and stop the continued attacks on trucks. This is according to KwaZulu- Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala yesterday, in response to a series of attacks on trucks recently. The attacks are alleged to be related to the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

Truck owners have called for the rapid response team to take “no more than five minutes to respond” to attacks.

Speaking at a hastily convened press briefing that saw the Transport, Labour, Police and Home Affairs ministries under one roof, along with representatives from the truck owners and truck drivers forums, Zikalala said they would be working as a team to address the destruction of trucks and their cargoes.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele said the recent incidents had resulted in a crisis for the country, labelling it as “economic sabotage”.

Also at the briefing in Durban yesterday was the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi and Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Mercury was told that the relentless attacks on trucks had been brought to the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who relieved the ministers of other duties to urgently respond to the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal.

Pria Hassan from Positive Freight Solutions, which represents about 3000 truck owners, said more than 60 trucks were burnt in the past three weeks.

Last night another truck was torched on the N2 near the Inanda off-ramp. A further two trucks were burnt in Pietermaritzburg and at the Mooi Toll Plaza yesterday morning.

Hassan said since the increasing violent incidents, some drivers were refusing to transport goods at night.

“In fact I am on my way now to speak to those drivers because they are refusing to go out on the roads. They are scared,” she said last night.

Hassan warned the perpetrators of the violence, saying their actions were only crippling the economy they expected to be paid from.

Unpacking the plan to meet the demands of aggrieved truck drivers, Zikalala said a task team which would include senior members from the relevant departments would be set up. He said Positive Freight Solutions and the All Truck Drivers Forum would also be part of the team.

“This team will be made up of decision-makers, very senior people, no one lower than a deputy director-general.

“The team will look at the illegal employment of foreign nationals, reviewing legislation that allows companies to employ foreigners, and look into a skills development programme that will be financially supported by truck owners,” said Zikalala.

He also announced the setting up of a database of all compliant South African truck drivers which employers could look into for employment.

He said the Department of Labour conducted on-site inspections at a number of logistic companies last week.

“These inspectors looked at how many people were employed, how many South Africans and foreigners were employed, who was illegally employed etc. The inspections formed part of a detailed internal report that will be used by the task team,” Zikalala said.

Sipho Zungu, who represents the All Truck Drivers’ Association, said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting, saying they were looking forward to working together with government to stop the anarchy.

“We want to say that we are against the burning and looting of trucks, but we are also against the high employment of foreign nationals.

“We just want South African people to be given first priority,” Zungu said.

