Ratepayer body on fund-raising drive to challenge Msunduzi Municipality over tariff increases, football team sponsorship deals

Durban - The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) is raising funds in a bid to mount a legal challenge against Msunduzi Municipality regarding the tariff increases that came into effect on July 1. This comes after ratepayer bodies in eThekwini Municipality have also challenged the increases.

Marrc chairperson Anthony Waldhausen urged members of the public to assist them in their quest. “We have tried to engage the municipality, but all the efforts have amounted to nothing and that is why the legal option is now being explored,” said Waldhausen. He added that a better financial position would enable them to challenge other questionable decisions that had been taken or were being considered by the municipality including:

R27 million sponsorship which was given to Maritzburg United Football Club who have since been relegated from the Premier Soccer League. R3m New Year’s party sponsorship. The municipality’s alleged search for a PSL team to sponsor on the basis that it moves to the KZN capital. A flawed property valuations process. Waldhausen said they had given themselves a three-month target to reach the R250 000 they would need to mount the legal action. Msunduzi city manager Lulamile Mapholoba said if the matter reached the courts they would oppose it. He added that the municipality was not running a clandestine operation, but an organisation that had to deliver services that came at a cost. “We undergo a very thorough process when we decide on pricing for our services. We will defend our position because everything that we have done is within the premise of the law.”

He cited the Covid-19 pandemic and how it had affected the prices of goods and services. Meanwhile, the ANC whip of the Executive Committee in the eThekwini Municipality, councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, has weighed in on the rates boycott being proposed in the City. The Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA) has declared a dispute with the City over the tariff increases, which came into effect on July 1, and resolved not to pay rates as of the end of this month.