Ratepayers called on to foot R166m municipal jobs bill









Ratepayers in eThekwini Municipality will fork out R166million for the city’s controversial Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to prevent disgruntled workers from shutting down city hall. File photo\: Reuters. Durban - Ratepayers in eThekwini Municipality will fork out R166million for the city’s controversial Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to prevent disgruntled workers from shutting down city hall. This emerged at the city’s first executive committee meeting this week after the governance and human resources unit tabled a request for additional funding to extend the programme for seven months. The extension requested was from December 2019 to June 2020, the end of the city’s financial year. The city’s EPWP is part of an integrated development plan to provide training for unemployed people in the city to improve their chances of obtaining permanent jobs. They are involved in five city projects labelled: safer cities; urban management zone; city-wide cleaning, community water agents and Cornubia cleaning services. The programme has 4806 participants who are paid monthly wages approved by the council. However, according to the report requesting funding, their month-to-month contracts ended in November 2019 and the city faces an “immediate crisis” because the grant funding of R78757000 from the National Department of Public Works has been depleted.

“The grant funding does not suffice to sustain the projects as it gets depleted within four months and the city is expected to fund the deficit of about R166368777,” the report said.

“Further challenges include adverse findings which found that payments were made to EPWP workers listed as deceased persons on the National Populations Register database.”

According to the report a physical verification audit is under way.

EPWP participants found to be in the employment of other government departments had been removed from the payroll, the report said.

DA leader in the city Nicole Graham opposed the funding request, saying it was a “house of cards” set up by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s predecessor, Zandile Gumede.

“People in the city are desperate for a sign of hope that times are changing. I appreciate that we have to look after people who are dependent on the system for support, but the system was (allegedly) abused by your predecessor,” Graham said.

“What happened with the EPWP was an absolute disgrace, but this would be a fantastic opportunity to take action. There is far more at stake than you realise,” Graham said.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa asked how the city had got to the point of overspending by R166m.

“When the programme moved to the mayor’s office, the problems started. Councillors have been arrested on allegations of fraud and now we sit here being asked to approve this R166m. Let’s stop until those people responsible for this mess are made to account,” Mthethwa said, adding that to extend the programme would mean paying fraudsters.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the request was “unethical”.

However, Kaunda said the point of the new leadership was “not to focus on who committed what” but on social stability because some 10 000 people were dependent on receiving income from the programme.

“We are moving towards a culture of high discipline and adhering to the law and being more prudent in how we spend public money.

“If you take a decision not to support this, you will be calling for anarchy in the city because thousands of people will be marching on city hall. These people expect to be paid on a market-related basis.” Kaunda said.

Despite the objections, the executive council authorised the request for additional funding, which would be considered at the next full council meeting for approval.