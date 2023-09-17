Ratepayers face off with eThekwini Municipality in court

Durban - The relevance of the regulation relied on by the Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA) in their legal dispute against the eThekwini Municipality over the paying of municipal bills was placed under scrutiny in the Durban High Court on Thursday. The court is dealing with an application brought by the WRA to stop the City from disconnecting services to ratepayers who have joined the association’s rates boycott.

In terms of the boycott, the ratepayers have withheld payments of their municipal bills, but instead are placing the funds in a trust account pending the finalisation of their dispute. Their dispute is over the tariff increases passed in the City’s budget. Advocate Muhammad Zakaria Suleman, who was representing the WRA, was questioned extensively by acting Judge Jabu Thobela-Mkhulisi over the use of Section 102 (2) of the Municipal Systems Act in dealing with disputed municipal payments. In their original court papers, the association said that it “submits that the dispute in terms of section 102 (2) includes the disputes against both the validity and the enforceability of property rates and water and taxes, electricity and refuse charges against the residents of the municipality”.

The acting judge expressed reservation over whether the regulation was being applied correctly. It was suggested by the court that the regulation was specific in terms of the grounds upon which a dispute can be lodged. Thobela-Mkhulisi pointed out that this section of the regulation deals with amounts owed being in dispute. Advocate Glen Goddard, acting for the eThekwini Municipality, argued that the regulations used as the basis of the application were wrong, “the interpretation is so untenable it does not give rise to prima facie right”. He said only an individual can use the regulation to dispute a specific amount. He added it would be utter chaos if there was a situation where ratepayers could make general comments about the state of the municipality and then its members decided not to pay for the services.

“What the ratepayers are wanting to do is to bring the City to its knees,” he said, adding that threats or acts by random groups to decide not to pay if they are not happy with municipal services was no way to run a government. He called for the WRA to be sanctioned with a punitive costs order. However it was argued for the WRA that it could not specify the exact amount being disputed, because they were disputing the billing for all services in their entirety as they believed it was all done wrong.