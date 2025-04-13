Ratepayers' group calls for improved support for small businesses in Msunduzi

The organisation stated that during its engagement with small businesses, concerns were raised about the red tape that frustrates the registration process for these enterprises.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) has urged the municipality to create an environment that will enable small businesses to thrive.

Among the issues highlighted is the high cost of registration and the lack of a single point of contact to facilitate the registration process. The organisation raised these concerns in a submission to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), which is holding meetings to discuss the 2024-2025 annual budget.

MARRC stated, “We have engaged with small businesses who have complained about the red tape, bureaucracy, and high costs associated with registering a business. They mentioned that it was difficult to start a business in the Msunduzi Municipality and that they often have to venture to other cities, which are more business-friendly and provide many opportunities that are lacking in Msunduzi.”

The organisation provided an anecdote from a business owner they engaged with. The business person said, “My experience with the municipality has been one that requires a lot of patience and understanding. What you are trying to accomplish in the application process is not clear. People at administrative offices do not know where to refer you, and office spaces seem to change frequently. You may be referred to one building only to discover that the particular department no longer operates from there.