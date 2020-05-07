Ratepayers oppose city’s ‘ludicrous’ tariff increases

Durban - As cash-strapped ratepayers strongly object to the proposed tariff increases by eThekwini Municipality, its chief financial officer has described the financial status of the city as “gloomy”. Krish Kumar said the city suffered a R1.5billion decrease in net income for May as most households received little or no income since the start of the nationwide lockdown in March. The city normally generated between R2.6bn and R2.8bn a month in revenue. Kumar added that the municipality also noted a 22% drop in demand for electricity in April/May as most industries were closed. In a recent report to council, a 77% collection rate was projected for April, which would have sustained the municipality for 64 days, until the end of April.

“The projected loss in revenue for the 2019/2020 financial year-end is estimated at R3.8billion and will result in cash on hand for 39 days,” the report stated.

The city is expected to suffer further loss of income from uShaka Marine World and the ICC, of R44million and R42m, respectively, as they are not expected to operate until the end of June 2020.

Tansnat, the city’s bus service, is also in the process of assessing its operating losses emanating from the reduced number of passengers they are allowed to carry, as well as the additional costs of personal protective equipment and sanitisers for drivers, the report read.

However, ratepayers have labelled the municipality as “heartless” for proposing the tariff increases when households were struggling to put food on the table.

Their anger has been further fuelled by reports that municipal staff will receive a 7% salary increase in the 2020/2021 financial year. According to the draft budget, the city was locked into a three-year agreement with regards to salary increases, which requires a provision for a 6.25% increase in salaries and a further 0.5% for notch increases.

Residents and ratepayers have until Friday to officially comment on the proposed tariff increases.

The proposed budget for the 2020/21 financial year indicates electricity would go up by 6.9%, water by 9.9%, sewerage and refuse by 9.9%, and rates by 6.9%.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said major efforts had been put in place to ensure “realistic and affordable” tariff increases.

Kaunda said the electricity tariff had been reduced by 50% from the first proposed increase, while water was initially forecast at going up by 23%. The tariff for sewerage and refuse was also reduced from 15%.

Chairperson of the Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association Ivor Aylward said it was “ludicrous” for the municipality to impose tariff increases.

“The municipality could face a revolt if they don’t reconsider the increases. We, the residents and ratepayers, seem to be the suckers that keep the wheels turning at the municipality. We will boycott paying for services if this is how they want it,” Aylward said.

He said that he had already submitted his objection and called on more residents to do the same.

DA caucus leader in the city, Nicole Graham, proposed last month that the city cancel all events that had limited economic impact, doing away with performance bonus payouts, and that free basic water and electricity allowance be doubled for three months.

Graham yesterday said it was “unconscionable” to increase tariffs.

“The DA proposed a complete reworking of the 2020/21 budget, about three weeks ago. This is a crisis period and we need to get back to basics. We need to trim the fat, there should be no increases and no performance bonuses.

“The fact that the city is proceeding with these increases is a disgrace and, coupled with the fact there is no relief for people who can’t pay, it is just going to lead to more people struggling,” Graham said.

IFP executive committee member Mdu Nkosi said people were struggling to make ends meet and a tariff increase would just add salt to their wounds.

“People are desperate. Even those who are getting salaries are forced to stretch their pockets, to help extended families and neighbours. People are already struggling to pay the current tariffs, they would not manage to pay more,” Nkosi said.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said the tariff hikes would pose a major challenge for small businesses and families.

“We are going to see more people approaching loan sharks and trying to get some sort of debt relief.

“While the government has announced the UIF and debt relief grants, those will only assist people for a few months. After that, people will still have to try and make ends meet,” he said.

Residents have until May 8 to comment on the proposed budget, via email to [email protected] or [email protected]

The deadline for the submission of rates rebate applications will be extended to May 31.

The Mercury