Ratepayers, opposition parties object to Msunduzi proposal to bring another PSL club to play in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) has threatened legal action against the Msunduzi Municipality should it proceed with its plans to sponsor another Premier Soccer League (PSL) football club following the termination of the City’s agreement with Maritzburg United. The MARRC has written to the City leadership following revelations that it is looking to engage another PSL team to play in Pietermaritzburg after Maritzburg United was relegated from the league.

The municipality has insisted that having a club in the PSL playing in the City is essential to local economic development. A resolution tabled before the full council last month details the termination of the contract between the City and Maritzburg United. The City had been paying about R15 million to the club each season. But the deal has previously come under scrutiny as opposition parties and ratepayers believed the City had more pressing matters than to sponsor a football club. The council document from last month proposed that a new club should be sought to play in the capital city.

“The Msunduzi leadership has taken a decision to engage teams that are in the PSL with the aim of finding a new team that will occupy the Harry Gwala Stadium and assist to retain and further enhance economic development in the City.” It said it was always beneficial to work with teams that were in the PSL, adding that maintaining a relationship with Maritzburg United had had a positive impact on the City’s economy. In its letter to City officials, MARRC chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said they would monitor this process closely.

“If the council makes a reckless decision again to sponsor a PSL football team then we have no option but to seek legal action to have such a decision reversed. “Any attempt to sponsor a new football club will be a slap in the face to ratepayers, and there will be no option but to take the necessary remedies to have those responsible for this reckless decision held accountable. This would include the councillors who endorse this decision, the ministerial representative, and the accounting officer,” said the letter. The letter suggested that the municipality should enter into a partnership with the Department of Sports and Recreation to ensure that the use of the Harry Gwala Stadium was maximised through other sources of self-sustaining income-generating projects.

“A gravy train will surely eventually leave the entire pot empty. It’s unsustainable to have everything sponsored or free in our city,” it said. IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the proposal did not take into account the current state of the City’s finances. “We have no money. When the initial deal with Maritzburg United was struck, it was at a time when the municipality had a billion rand in reserves, that is not the case any more.

“It’s even more shocking they are now just shopping around for any club in the PSL, not even a club from Pietermaritzburg,” he said. ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the municipality needed to get its priorities straight. “The ACDP has one pertinent message: get your priorities right, right now. While sponsorship can be to the advantage of the municipality, this is the last thing to consider when cash flow is at an all-time critical low.