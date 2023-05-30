Ratepayers to attend eThekwini council meeting, tariffs expected to be approved

Durban - The unprecedented opposition by residents to the tariff increases proposed by eThekwini Municipality is escalating, with ratepayers set to attend a council meeting this week. The Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA) said it would attend the council meeting on Wednesday when the tariffs were expected to be approved. It said it would be keeping a close eye on those parties that supported the increases.

Following the publication of the proposed new tariff structure, the city has had to contend with irate residents signing petitions, marching to municipal offices and ratepayers’ associations threatening legal action. This past Friday, dozens of community members marched to the city hall, and it has been reported that close to 10 000 people across the city have signed a petition against the increases that are set to kick in on July 1. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has tried to calm the tensions and defended the increases, saying it was for the benefit of the residents as the city was seeking to secure the future supply of services such as water and electricity. Kaunda, addressing the matter recently, cited “intentional sabotage” by councillors as the cause of the public outrage. He stated that when the city had engaged with residents during public meetings, the residents understood the need for the increase.

“When people are complaining about our tariffs it’s because there are councillors who go out and mislead people, who are not telling people the truth, that eThekwini cannot be compared with other municipalities. “The water tariff that we are raising by 14.9% also takes care of the new dam that must be constructed in this city, which will cost R24 billion, so we are starting to put money away so that we can service that debt and service our people better.” Asad Gaffar, of the Westville Ratepayers’ Association, dismissed the mayor’s comments. “They need to stop all wasteful, irregular, fruitless expenditure first.