Ratepayers urged to have their say as eThekwini Municipality tables proposed tariff increases

Durban - Residents will be forced to dig deeper in their pockets to pay for the services rendered by eThekwini Municipality if the proposed tariff increases contained in the draft budget are approved. The draft budget, which is now out for public comment, makes a series of proposals which will form part of the billing structure at the start of the financial year on July 1.

The budget includes the following proposed tariff increases: Property rates: 8.9% increase on average. Water: 14.9% residential and 15.9% for business. Sanitation: 11.9% for residential and 12.9% for business. Electricity: 21.91% increase for all, subject to approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Refuse: 8% for domestic and 7-9% for sundry and business. Tabling the draft budget last week, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda conceded that the current economic climate had made above-inflation tariff increases inevitable, citing the Eskom and Umgeni Water Board hikes and salary increases as the three biggest contributors to the new tariffs that the city had proposed. “This budget is in line with the city’s long-term development framework and financial strategy, with an emphasis on affordability and sustainability,” said Kaunda in explaining the R66 billion total budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

Despite the hefty proposed increases, the mayor indicated that the City would cushion indigent and low-income earners with exemptions, including: Residential Properties valued up to R350 000 will be exempt from paying rates. There will be no rates charges on the first R120 000 on all other properties valued above R350 000. A further allowance will be afforded, on application, to all residential property owners with a total household income of R3 970 or less, and with a property value of between R350 000 and R650 000. Pensioners, child-headed households, disability grant recipients and medically boarded property owners are exempt from paying rates, where their annual rates do not exceed the maximum rebate of R5 290. For pensioners who own residential properties valued up to R2 500 000, there will be no rates charged on the first R590 000. In addition to this, a free basic refuse removal service will be available to indigent consumers in rural and non-kerbside homes and informal settlements. Kaunda insisted that such initiatives illustrated the city’s commitment to ensuring that its customers were not heavily burdened. “We must approve this draft budget which in our view is pro-poor and seeks to turn around the economic fortunes of our city.”