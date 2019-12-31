This comes after the company halted its mining operations at the RBM unit in KwaMbonambi, northern KwaZulu- Natal, at the beginning of December over escalating violence in surrounding communities.
In a bid to bring stability to the area, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala along with other stakeholders intervened three weeks ago and met with the company and communities.
Zikalala said at the time that the conflict was centred on a chieftaincy dispute in the Mbuyazi clan, which reportedly owns the land mined by RBM.
In a statement yesterday, Rio Tinto said a phased restart was now in progress across the operation, with RBM expected to return to full operations in early January, leading to regular production in early 2020.