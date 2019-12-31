RBM to resume operations early in January









Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A month after Rio Tinto shut down their operations at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), the mining giant said yesterday that it had started the process of resuming work. This comes after the company halted its mining operations at the RBM unit in KwaMbonambi, northern KwaZulu- Natal, at the beginning of December over escalating violence in surrounding communities. In a bid to bring stability to the area, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala along with other stakeholders intervened three weeks ago and met with the company and communities. Zikalala said at the time that the conflict was centred on a chieftaincy dispute in the Mbuyazi clan, which reportedly owns the land mined by RBM. In a statement yesterday, Rio Tinto said a phased restart was now in progress across the operation, with RBM expected to return to full operations in early January, leading to regular production in early 2020.

Rio Tinto energy and minerals chief executive Bold Baatar said that the company was now contacting customers who were advised of a force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances) in supply and that this had been lifted.

Baatar said RBM would also review the restart of the Zulti South project after normalisation of operations.

“The safety and security of our people is always our first priority and we are pleased that we will now be able to get back to work creating value for our people, our communities, South Africa and RBM’s shareholders.

“I would like to thank the government of South Africa and the KZN premier for their support and assistance in getting us to a position where we can restart operations at RBM.

“I would also acknowledge the work of community leaders and the police over the previous few weeks.”

More than 5000 jobs were on the line because employees have not been at work since the beginning of December.

The stoppages led to the entire workforce being placed on leave.

The Mercury