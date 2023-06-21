Reaction officer foils robbery of dairy truck in Morningside

Durban - A Blue Security reaction officer jumped into action after he spotted five suspects stealing boxes from a dairy truck in the Morningside area of Durban on Wednesday. Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said a member of the company’s tactical team known as the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) foiled a robbery.

Naicker said while the reaction officer was patrolling Matthews Meyiwa and Kent Roads he spotted a dairy truck being robbed by a group of five suspects. “Acting swiftly, he approached the scene, causing the armed culprits to try to flee with boxes of stolen items. The officer chased the suspects on foot, causing them to drop some of the stolen items,” he said. Although the suspects managed to flee, Naicker said the CCPU officer recovered some items and returned them to the truck driver.