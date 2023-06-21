Reaction officer foils robbery of dairy truck in Morningside

Durban - A Blue Security reaction officer jumped into action after he spotted five suspects stealing boxes from a dairy truck in the Morningside area of Durban on Wednesday.
Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said a member of the company’s tactical team known as the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) foiled a robbery.
Naicker said while the reaction officer was patrolling Matthews Meyiwa and Kent Roads he spotted a dairy truck being robbed by a group of five suspects.
“Acting swiftly, he approached the scene, causing the armed culprits to try to flee with boxes of stolen items. The officer chased the suspects on foot, causing them to drop some of the stolen items,” he said.
Although the suspects managed to flee, Naicker said the CCPU officer recovered some items and returned them to the truck driver.
Baby allegedly thrown to the floor by suspects during home invasion in Pietermaritzburg
WATCH: Unique feeding frenzy as sharks dine on large shoal of sardines in Port St Johns
Man suspected to be behind theft of water meters and copper pipes in Verulam arrested
Copper thieves who may be linked to other cases in Durban North and Greenwood Park arrested
LOOK: Stolen copper valued at R8 million found buried underground at a business south of Durban
In an unrelated incident on Monday, Naicker said the armed response team received and responded to a message for assistance from a Rosehill Crime Watch group after a suspicious man was spotted by a resident carrying copper pipes in Lancaster Grove in Durban North.
“While patrolling, our vigilant ARO (armed response officer) immediately searched for and apprehended the suspect outside a property on Lovat Road, Park Hill. Investigations revealed that the suspect had stolen the copper pipes from another property in the Park Hill area,” he said.
Naicker added that copper theft had been one of the most common types of theft in recent months.