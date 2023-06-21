Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Reaction officer foils robbery of dairy truck in Morningside

A stolen box discarded at the side of the road by thieves.

A box discarded at the side of the road by thieves, who were raiding a dairy truck, after an armed response officer spotted the robbery in Morningside Durban. Picture: Blue Security

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - A Blue Security reaction officer jumped into action after he spotted five suspects stealing boxes from a dairy truck in the Morningside area of Durban on Wednesday.

Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said a member of the company’s tactical team known as the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) foiled a robbery.

Naicker said while the reaction officer was patrolling Matthews Meyiwa and Kent Roads he spotted a dairy truck being robbed by a group of five suspects.

“Acting swiftly, he approached the scene, causing the armed culprits to try to flee with boxes of stolen items. The officer chased the suspects on foot, causing them to drop some of the stolen items,” he said.

Although the suspects managed to flee, Naicker said the CCPU officer recovered some items and returned them to the truck driver.

More on this

In an unrelated incident on Monday, Naicker said the armed response team received and responded to a message for assistance from a Rosehill Crime Watch group after a suspicious man was spotted by a resident carrying copper pipes in Lancaster Grove in Durban North.

“While patrolling, our vigilant ARO (armed response officer) immediately searched for and apprehended the suspect outside a property on Lovat Road, Park Hill. Investigations revealed that the suspect had stolen the copper pipes from another property in the Park Hill area,” he said.

Naicker added that copper theft had been one of the most common types of theft in recent months.

Related Topics:

DurbanCrime and courtsTheft

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe