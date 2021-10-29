Rebuilding KZN – ‘travel and tourism sector boost’

Palesa Phili While the country is still battling with the Covid-19 pandemic, and the recent events of the unrest in the past couple of months, we need put our focus on the bigger picture of rebuilding our economy, taking what has been burnt to ashes, broken down and destroyed.

As we head toward the busiest time of the year in our city, our focus should be on our tourism sector, which has been suffering since the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdown restrictions which saw this sector crumble and close to falling. As it stands the country has only recently moved to lockdown alert level 1, since the beginning of October, our economy is gradually opening again and we are geared up to take full advantage of the opportunities that come with this, mainly through the Travel and Tourism sector. The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC through our Tourism Business Forum is committed to positioning the city as a national and international travel and tourism destination of choice.

Such efforts will be strengthened by progress currently being made by the eThekwini Economic Council Tourism Workstream. Tourism is a thriving sector within the province of KwaZulu-Natal however there are still several challenges that need to be tackled for us to restore investor confidence in this sector, thus resulting in meeting the national and international travel and tourism expectations. Some of the challenges we need to pay close attention to that need immediate short-term and long-term solutions are:

1. Closing of beaches - The continued closure of the beaches from uMgeni to Salt Rock continues to have a devastating and lasting effect on an already very battered tourism and hospitality industry. The closure our beaches may deter visitors from visiting our province, as a city and province the beachfront is our main tourist attraction. The northern region is a popular tourism destination with many large hotel establishments, holiday apartments, Airbnbs all of which are along the coastline and are a major attraction. The prolonged closure has the potential to impact tourism spend and the entire tourism value chain. Restaurants, entertainment facilities, street vendors and food stalls all benefit directly from travellers.

We are also currently experiencing “beyond normal” E coli levels and this needs to be addressed and resolved urgently. We believe visitor numbers would have been greater over the Heritage weekend had our beaches been in a good state and suitable for recreational activities. 2. Crime and Grime - Excessive levels of crime and grime in the CBD is threatening the travel and tourism sector. As organised business we believe compliance with by-laws and regulations is critical to achieving a well maintained, clean and neat city. A recent article by eThekwini Municipality highlighted that the tourism sector has made steady improvements. The Women’s Day long weekend recorded 34 500 visitors, a direct spend of R46 million, a GDP contribution of R113 million and an approximately 31% occupancy rate.

The Durban Chamber acknowledges the overall progress made in the tourism sector thus far with the support of the city. We believe more can be done through collaborative initiatives from the private and public sector in order to position the city favourably in the tourism sector; and we maintain our position as “South Africa’s playground”, we can look at other innovative initiatives such as: 1. Integration of township tourism into mainstream tourism marketing and tourism products and services.

2. Increasing security visibility and consider the implementation of precinct management in places that attract tourists. 3. Co-ordination of tourism marketing and activations campaigns with the Durban Chamber. A public-private partnership will do more to position Durban in a favourable manner. 4. Collaborative youth involvement in the tourism sector, through youth entrepreneurship programmes.

The public sector and the private sector need to work together in navigating through the current challenges and prepare for recovery. Travel agents, tour operators and wholesalers play a significant role in attracting visitors. We need to assure the travel trade that South Africa is prepared and ready to receive travellers so they can help in swaying the visitors decision-making process into choosing us a destination of choice and spend more time in our city and province. Businesses must have tailor-made lucrative packages to sell to the market when the cloud lifts and we are able to travel with minimal restrictions again.

The Durban Chamber encourages big businesses to partner with township tourism businesses to further enhance the city’s tourism experience. We also call on local government to support businesses by creating a favourable environment for the tourism sector. – Phili is chief executive of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC