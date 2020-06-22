Recent spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province had recorded 1043 new Covid-19 cases, which included 74 cases at schools since Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to school at the beginning of June. Zikalala said while the province had the fourth-highest number of recorded cases, with a curve that was flatter than other provinces in the country, it had also experienced a spike in cases. He said eThekwini and iLembe districts continue to contribute 75% of the total cases in the province. A total of 541 new cases were recorded in the past seven days in eThekwini, said Zikalala. “The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in eThekwini is 2795, with 1603 recoveries and 64 fatalities.” In the same time frame, iLembe recorded 62 new cases, with 796 confirmed cases, 531 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Zikalala said cluster cases had risen to seven and the latest involved 19 officials from one municipality.

The premier said KZN had seven new clusters.

“We have noted a gradual increase in the number of positive cases involving public servants. This includes 400 health-care workers. We undertake daily screening of all public servants and regular decontamination of all public buildings where people have tested positive,” Zikalala said.

He said that, of the 74 positive cases found at schools, 57 were teachers, 13 pupils, with the remaining four being admin or other staff.

“The school with the highest number of positive cases is under uMgungundlovu District, with nine positive cases.”

He said officials of the Department of Education and Department of Health jointly visit schools with reported cases, to assess the extent of the spread of the virus.

The premier said estimates showed that the national output of the KZN economy had declined by R30billion between April and June 2020, mostly from critical large business sectors.

“Rough estimates, based on research, show that KZN has lost about 30000 jobs in the formal and informal sectors of the provincial economy during the same period.”

Zikalala said sectors including personal care services, health services and restaurants were the backbone of the economy, as most were labour intensive and employed mainly young skilled and unskilled labour.

“The opening of these sectors, while most welcome, poses a threat as they do not allow for sufficient social distancing,” he said.

For example, the premier said hairdressers or beauty therapists who had to have close contact with people would have to adhere to strict protocols, such as providing personal protective equipment for each client, which would add financial strain to businesses.

Zikalala said more than sixmillion screenings, which equalled more than 50% of the provincial population, had been conducted.

He said less than 2% (106556) of the cases were referred for sample collection and testing, while the cumulative positivity rate was 1.1% (514 per 106556) and just over 13000 contacts were identified.

“The province managed to monitor more than 90%, or 12985, of the identified contacts. Of the total monitored contacts, 98% had specimens collected. The positivity rate among contacts was 3.8% or 493 out of 12286.”

In preparation for the Covid-19 peak, the premier said all public and private hospital facilities in KZN had been mobilised. “A central database has been established, and is updated regularly in terms of the available beds.”

Fever clinics had also been established throughout the province for effective screening and triaging of all patients arriving at health-care facilities. “All district hospitals will be capacitated to provide rapid response emergency ventilation and high-skill transport capability,” he said.

