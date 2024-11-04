Reduction in treated water at Durban Heights water works

uMngeni-uThukela Water has seen a significant rise in algae levels at the Albert Falls, Nagle, and Inanda Dams.
This excess algae is negative affecting the water treatment capacity at the Durban Heights Waterworks.
“As a result, some areas of eThekwini that are supplied from the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works are experiencing water disruptions.”
“While the Waterworks is still producing potable water of excellent quality standards, the production capacity has decreased due to increased desludging and the frequent backwashing of filters to get rid of the algae.”
“Our water quality monitoring has also been increased in order to detect and act against the presence of algae in raw water from the Albert Falls-Nagle Dam system.”
uMngeni-uThukela Water added that they continue to monitor the raw water quality and we anticipate that the problem will be resolved once the algal count from Albert Falls-Nagle Dam subsides.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We urge the public to continue using water sparingly.”