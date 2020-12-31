Refuse collection woes in some Durban areas

Durban - Residents said yesterday that rubbish bags had not been collected in some areas for several days. The eThekwini Municipality last week said there had been an interruption in waste collection services in Pinetown, New Germany, Cowies Hill, Westville North, Westville South, Clermont and KwaDabeka due to a work stoppage. Earlier this week, the City said that the matter had been resolved and services would resume. “Residents and businesses are requested to be patient while the unit is clearing the backlog caused. In addition, refuse bags and green wheelie bins can be taken out on the normal collection days,” said the statement. However, residents in some of the affected areas said their refuse bags had still not been collected by yesterday.

There were reports that in Westville, refuse had not been collected for several days, and in the Cowies Hills area, residents complained that by Monday, DSW staff had been asking Christmas gifts but not removing the rubbish bags.

ANC ward councillor Derrick Qwabe, who is in charge of parts of Clermont and New Germany, said refuse in his area had not been collected and he had been made aware that the municipality was deploying workers to clean the ward.

“The areas of New Germany and Clermont central have been most affected. There was the issue of the shortage of trucks to clean the areas, and then there were the delays that were caused by the recent strike. I was told by management that the area would be cleaned by 8pm (last night),” he said.

Frustrated ratepayers also took to the city’s social media platforms to complain about the lack of the service and behaviour of some DSW officials.

One resident said: “Workers walked around asking for Christmas boxes, however, they did not collect any refuse (on) Elf RD, Wishingwell and Selbourne Woodside.”

Another said: “The teams in Cowies Hill going door to door ringing and asking for Christmas (money) again. They have just been on strike for the second time in a month, and are now asking for money again. Happened two weeks before Christmas, and they are still doing it.”

The city could not give further comment yesterday as it was still investigating some of the complaints.

Meanwhile in a general statement released yesterday the municipality said its Cleansing and Solid Waste department remained committed to respond to collection and disposal of domestic refuse.

“The city calls on all residents to strictly abide by the recent adjusted risk strategy for lockdown level 3.”

It said waste collection would take place as per normal collection schedules.

“Residents are reminded to have all personal hygiene and sanitary products double bagged without compressing the waste.”

The Mercury