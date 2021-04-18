Regent praises police for escort for late King Zwelithini

DURBAN - THE regent of the Zulu nation has heaped praise on the metro police and the SAPS, saying they reacted swiftly to provide an escort for the royal entourage of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

In a letter to the police, which The Mercury has seen, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu said the royal family was humbled by the police’s swift and efficient response in availing resources to escort His Majesty’s body from Durban to Nongoma.

“The way this was handled speaks of the tremendous respect felt for the King and the Zulu nation. It enabled a difficult task to be performed with the dignity befitting our monarch,” reads the letter signed by the traditional prime minister to the monarch and the nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of the Queen.

“In that painful moment, South Africa witnessed a police service in which we take pride.”

The king, who presided over the Zulu nation for almost half a century, making him the longest reigning king in the 205 year history of the Zulu nation, died on March 12, aged 72.