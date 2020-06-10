Register to run the Comrades Marathon virtual race

Durban - The actual Comrades Marathon may have been cancelled but there is still a chance that you could enter and run it - virtually. Comrades Marathon Association manager, Keletso Totlhanyo said they were going all out to ensure that this will be a fun and festive event that everyone can be a part of. It’s all online. Aspirant participants simply need to access the Comrades website www.comrades.com; register for ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ and select their distance of 5km, 10km, 21km, 45km or 90km. There is also an option to purchase a commemorative mrpsport ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ T-shirt and the choice of donating to a Comrades Marathon Amabeadibeadi Official Charity "We would also like to create a sense of camaraderie for everyone, as we are all in this together. This very special event will also give participants something to remember on what would have been Comrades race day, including a very real medal denoting the race distance that each person participates in, which will be posted to every finisher once the lockdown is lifted," Totlhanyo said. The cost is R150 for South Africans and $25 for foreign participants. Entry is free of charge to all South Africans entrants in the 2020 Comrades Marathon who have been emailed and SMS’d a voucher code to redeem their free entry.

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn, said they welcomed the partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport & Recreation which will go a long way in ensuring that this virtual race is the success that it is intended to be.

"We have enjoyed a meaningful partnership with KZNDSR over the years and in the same vein, invite everyone to be part of the ‘Race The Comrades Legends’ in one way or another. We just ask all participants to please adhere to their respective government’s safety regulations and practice the required social distancing measures for their own health and wellbeing. We wish everyone a happy run, be it the 5km, 10km, 21km, 45km or 90km," she said.

“The current situation has forced us to think out of the box in coming up with innovative ways of delivering our mandate, looking at sport and recreation in the new normal. We look up to young people to lead the way in coming up with innovative solutions to our challenges. The hosting of the virtual race on 14 June is an example of how we can turn a rather gloomy situation into positive energy, utilising modern technology. We are happy to support the virtual race, which has been dubbed - Race the Comrades Legends and we urge all participants to observe the lockdown regulations in the process," said KZNDSR MEC, Cllr Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

Entries close on Sunday, 14 June 2020 at 1pm CAT. Once registration is complete, runners will receive all vital race information and rules.