Relative arrested in KwaMashu girl’s murder case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THULASIZWE NKOMO Durban - THE mother of a murdered four-year-old girl in KwaMashu says she wants the justice system to mete out the “harshest punishment” if a relative is guilty of her daughter’s murder. Sanelisiwe Mhlongo’s lifeless body was found in a bush near her home last week, on Mvemvane Road, in M Section, KwaMashu. She sustained stab wounds to her body and a head injury. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed yesterday that after an intensive investigation by Ntuzuma police, a family member had been arrested in connection with murder.

Naicker said Sanelisiwe was left in the care of a relative while her mother went to work and when she returned, she was told that her child went missing.

The next day Sanelisiwe’s body was found in bushes and a case of murder was opened at the Ntuzuma Police Station.

“On Tuesday, the investigative team made a breakthrough when they arrested a relative for the murder and recovered a weapon that was used to commit the offence.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today,” said Naicker.

The mother of the deceased, Fikile Mhlongo said there were suspicions before the relative’s arrest.

“We are shocked but we had suspected it since his clothes were found at the scene where the body was discovered,” said Mhlongo.

“We would like the police to do their work thoroughly and, if he is the one who killed my child, I wish that he gets the harshest punishment.”

Mhlongo said the family were grateful for the support they received from the KwaMashu community.

Ward councillor Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase said: “We are glad that someone has been arrested for this vicious incident as the community have been marching to the police station to seek justice for the child.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the murder.

“This incident has caused a lot of pain to many of us. It is very hard to believe a person can even contemplate killing a defenceless child, let alone in such a macabre way. Our communities should be more proactive to ensure the safety of our children,” said Khoza.

The Mercury