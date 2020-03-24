Remaining crew members disembark MSC Orchestra

Durban - The last remaining crew members - 226 in total - disembarked from the MSC Orchestra on Monday afternoon. The ship had departed from Durban last Monday for a five-day cruise to Mozambique, hours after the South African government had published Covid-19 regulations, including a travel ban. This included the banning of passenger cruise ships coming from international waters at all ports. There were 3337 people on board the ship, comprising 2408 passengers and 929 crew. The spokesperson for the ocean liner, Ross Volk, confirmed that the last crew members had been released from the ship.

According to a statement issued by the cruise liner, the ship had been forced to remain at sea during her entire cruise.

Its only scheduled call was a visit to Pomene in Mozambique, which had been cancelled.

When the ship docked at Durban harbour on Friday, only 100 passengers were allowed to disembark at a time.

They were all tested by health officials.

The KwaZulu-Natal government reported the matter to the national government shortly after the ship set sail.

The provincial government said it was concerned about coronavirus risks to citizens.

The government also insisted that all citizens who had travelled would be subjected to all screening and testing protocols during disembarkation.

MSC Cruises said it had submitted to the relevant authorities a disembark- ation plan that permitted only 100 passengers at a time to disembark from the ship, in order to comply with the regulation preventing more than 100 people from gathering in a sea port precinct.

Once all passengers had been cleared by Port Health and Immigration, passengers were allowed to leave the terminal.

“All passengers and crew are in good health. There were no cases of any passenger reporting to the medical centre with any flu-like symptoms during the ship’s time at sea.

“Since January, MSC Cruises has had strict preventive measures in place to screen all passengers and crew, which would result in denial of boarding prior to the vessel’s departure,” a statement read.

Last week’s cruise marked the end of the cruise season for MSC in South Africa after it cancelled all cruises thereafter.

