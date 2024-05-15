Remember your suffering when voting, DA urges PMB

The DA has called on the community of Vulindlela, outside Pietermaritzburg to remember their suffering as a result of water shortages when they vote at the end on May. The area falls under the Msunduzi Municipality.

The community has been without tap water for years and is occasionally serviced with water tankers. A few months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Msunduzi speaking on the issue of water shortages in Vulindlela and promising that the government will be investing money to address the situation. DA councillor Zinhle Ngubo said the situation in Vulindlela was not acceptable.

“Despite an extensive report to the SA Human Rights Commission, in August 2022, the residents of the rural Vulindlela area in Msunduzi are still suffering daily water challenges,” she said. “This has become a clear indication that the ruling ANC has failed the people when it comes to the most basic of human rights, and it will continue as long as they are in power. “Certainly, this is not the freedom that was promised at the dawn of our democracy.”

Ngubo said in Vulindlela some wards are provided with water tankers but they come once a week, and sometimes not at all. The desperation has pushed some residents to rely on spring water which they share with livestock, risking serious health concerns. Of additional concern is that “we are now approaching the winter season”, she said.

“This is a period when residents are anticipated to further feel the plight due to the low rainfall and this is also when the springs dry up. “People are suffering and they have lost hope in the ANC government which continues to fail them at every turn. “However, the people of Vulindlela, along with those across the province, have a chance to restore their hope and reverse the disappointments by voting in a new caring DA government that puts the human rights of people first,” said the councillor.