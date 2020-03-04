Renew your grave lease or it will be recycled, warns municipality

Durban - Residents are urged to renew their family grave leases and claim all family graves or they will be re-used by the eThekwini Municipality.

According to the city, this is to ensure that all graves that are over 10 years old are leased by the owners.

"This will be done with full consideration of other agreements including 20, 25 and 50-year perpetuity leased graves. The public has four months commencing from 01 March 2020 up to 30 June 2020 to come to lease, claim or renew lease agreements of graves. This action is necessary as most city cemeteries are at high capacity," said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said there were 65 cemeteries and two crematoriums across the city with around 9 600 burials and 1 200 cremations taking place annually.

"The Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit (PRC) is running short of burial space as there are only 09 active cemeteries currently and four of them will be in full capacity by end of 2020," Mayisela said.