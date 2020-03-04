Renew your grave lease or it will be recycled, warns municipality
Durban - Residents are urged to renew their family grave leases and claim all family graves or they will be re-used by the eThekwini Municipality.
According to the city, this is to ensure that all graves that are over 10 years old are leased by the owners.
"This will be done with full consideration of other agreements including 20, 25 and 50-year perpetuity leased graves. The public has four months commencing from 01 March 2020 up to 30 June 2020 to come to lease, claim or renew lease agreements of graves. This action is necessary as most city cemeteries are at high capacity," said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.
He said there were 65 cemeteries and two crematoriums across the city with around 9 600 burials and 1 200 cremations taking place annually.
"The Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit (PRC) is running short of burial space as there are only 09 active cemeteries currently and four of them will be in full capacity by end of 2020," Mayisela said.
He added that multiple burials alternatives can be done at family graves that are being leased.
"Alternate solutions had to be sought as the population of Durban is increasing rapidly at approximately 4,5% annually according to the 2011 census. Coupled with the high mortality rate, practical solutions are needed. EThekwini Municipal Tariff, permits the PRC to reuse graves older 10 years. The strategy of utilising existing facilities for burials is to curb the problem of scarcity of land in the city," Mayisela said.
Members of the public can renew their leases at the cemetery where the grave is/was leased or to clarify any information pertaining to a grave leased, this may be done at the cemetery office where the grave is located. Then proceed to Sizakala center to make payments or as advised by the cemetery supervisor.
The Mercury