Repairs for KwaDukuza Municipality infrastructure, damaged in February rains, set to cost more than R100m

Durban - Heavy rains that battered the KwaDukuza Municipality, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast earlier this year, caused damage estimated at more than R100m. The rains in February damaged roads, bridges, storm water drains, houses and other infrastructure. DA councillor Madhun Sing said he had been told by senior managers in the municipality that the cost of the damage was R120m. The figure is based on an incomplete assessment, as the municipality was busy with calculations when the country went under lockdown. The municipality said yesterday it was compiling the reports of the damage and the total cost could be lower or much higher than this figure.

“The devastating effects of the floods have put a strain on the municipality.

“Roads, bridges and storm water drains are in need of urgent fixing. The municipality needs to speed up the assessment and submit to Cogta for assistance and funding. Even if funding is considered, it is unlikely it will receive R120m,” said Sing.

Independent councillor Mbusiso Madlala said that in one ward, the bridge had been damaged extensively.

“To repair that bridge alone could cost a lot of money.”

KwaDukuza municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said the damage was extensive and some infrastructure might have to be rebuilt. He said the municipality’s engineering department was assigned to assess the damage and report back to the council.

To fix the damage, KwaDukuza was looking at its own reserves and grants that had not been used to be re-prioritised and directed towards fixing the damage.

“We don’t know how much this will cost to repair as no official figures have been presented before council.

“There are bridges in low-lying areas that get flooded when it rains; those need to be raised.

“There are roads that have been washed away. You find some of those roads are old. Instead of fixing that road, it’s easier to just rebuild from scratch as that is more economical in the long run.”

Mkhize said the municipality would be writing to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to have some areas declared disaster zones.

The Mercury