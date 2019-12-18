he provincial Transport Department they would know later this week when the repair work to the M4 highway would be completed.

The highway between Sibaya and uMhlanga has been undergoing repairs for the past three weeks following damage caused by heavy rains last month.

Last week, the road experienced further damage after rains washed away the repair work that had been done.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said an assessment report would be tabled later this week.

Ncalane said that the report would detail the total cost of the project and how long it would take.

He added that transport officials met with the eThekwini Municipality yesterday morning for further engagements about how they could speed up the construction process.

When The Mercury visited the site yesterday, an official, who did not want to be named, said that based on the amount of work that needed to be done and the damage caused to both the road and infrastructure, the project might only be completed by June.

Asked about the June estimate, Ncalane said he could not comment as they were waiting for the report.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewper­sad, said: “They will be working throughout the holidays. This is to make sure that they finish as soon as possible.

“We are hopeful that there won’t be any rains going forward because this might cause more damage.”

