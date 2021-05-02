Repairs to Stellawood Cemetery fence

DURBAN: Work has begun to repair fencing around the Stellawood Cemetery.

This follows the cemetery undergoing refurbishments including stormwater repairs, compaction and reshaping of embankments and terraces as well as the lifting and aligning of headstones.

Ward 33 councillor Mmabatho Tembe made the announcement in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

She said work to remove and refit slanted fencing as well as the replacement of fencing where there were open gaps had begun.

Tembe shared correspondence from the City which stated: “Thanks for your persistence. Please note that Paradise Fencing will be on site on Wednesday the 28th of April for the rehabilitation of Stellawood fence in Fielden Drive and Fenniscowles Road.”

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said at this point, the City had budgeted to repair and replace 100 metres of fencing in Fielden Drive and Fenniscowles Road.

“This project is projected to take two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions,” he said.

Mayisela said due to the damage to the existing fence, there had been an increase in vandalism and other crimes within the cemetery premises.

The work scope for the Stellawood Cemetery refurbishment project plan includes:

A stormwater repairs/upgrade in the form of repairs to open channels and structures, camera inspection and possible replacement of pipe sections where damage is discovered.

Compaction and reshaping of embankments and terraces,

Lifting and aligning of headstones.

Horticulture involving the structured removal / replacement of certain plants and trees replanting as per Common Wealth Graves Commission (CWGC) standards.

Following which, a CWGC appointed contractor will be given intensive training to maintain the newly renovated site.

Possible inclusion of rainwater harvesting to provide irrigation to newly instated vegetation.

Directional signs from the gate to the commonwealth section grave site to be installed.

THE MERCURY