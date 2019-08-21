Zandile Gumede. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The ANC needs to quickly replace the councillors it sacked or risk further collapse of two of the province’s biggest municipalities. That was the warning of opposition parties after they stormed out of the executive committee (Exco) meeting in Durban yesterday.

The exiting councillors were protesting against the presence of ANC councillors who were removed by the party from their positions as Exco members.

However, opposition parties have been accused of “grandstanding”, with a local government expert saying resignations were effective when they were tabled before the full council.

The ANC last week removed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her Msunduzi municipality counterpart, Themba Njilo, and their entire Exco members.

EThekwini IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi led the charge yesterday, saying the status of the ANC exco members was unclear and the IFP was uncomfortable participating in the meeting with these councillors.

“We have been told in the media that you are no more exco members, so we just want to know by what right are you here,” said Nkosi.

Nicole Graham, DA caucus leader, said they were concerned about being party to making decisions in a meeting that might later be challenged. “Until such time as a clear way forward for the city is outlined, the DA will not participate in farcical meetings.”

ANC chief whip Nelly Nyanisa said the decision had been taken, saying there were other council processes that needed to happen before they could vacate their posts.

Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, said it was not aware of the developments in eThekwini and would wait for an explanation from the municipality.

In a statement, acting mayor Fawzia Peer assured residents that the postponement of yesterday’s Exco meeting would not affect the everyday functioning of the city.

In Msunduzi, opposition parties said council functions had stalled following the ANC’s announcement to remove Njilo and his executive committee.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said, “The committee meetings are being called off. The economic development and finance meeting this week was called off. Exco scheduled for Thursday has no reason to convene because committees are not sitting.”

ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said it would make an announcement tomorrow on those who would be taking over. “The opposition parties are being opportunistic, they know councillors have to resign in the council first.”

The Mercury