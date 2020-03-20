Repo rate cut, lifeline to struggling households

Durban - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) slashed the repo rate to 5.25% as the country braces for the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that the lifeline would go a long way in assisting struggling households and encouraging consumers to spend on goods and services to boost the flailing economy, analysts said. But some economists cautioned that despite the 100 basis point cut in the bank’s repo rate, consumers were more likely to save than spend during a crisis. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the bank’s Monetary Pricing Committee had voted “unanimously” to cut the interest rate. “The domestic economic outlook remains fragile. At this point, Covid-19 is likely to result in weaker demand for exports and domestic goods and services, but its impact on the economy could be partly offset by lower oil prices. We also expect disruptions to supply chains and to normal business operations.

“Apart from the Covid-19 global pandemic, electricity supply constraints and other sources of uncertainty are expected to keep economic activity muted. Public sector investment has declined and job creation has slowed.

“Business and household confidence have weakened further. Government and household consumption, and private investment, however, continue to grow, albeit modestly.”

Efficient group chief economist Dawie Roodt said he had expected the cut.

However, he said the interest rate cut was likely to only benefit some consumers, and the bank had in his view underestimated the decline in economic growth of 0.2% for 2020.

“This isn’t going to help, it’s only going to help on the margin, a few individuals in the middle class who have a mortgage and a car loan. The idea with interest cutting is that consumers get more money in their pockets and that they will spend it, but people are not going to do that. Whenever there is a crisis people don’t spend money.

“They are not going to buy T-shirts and denims and they are not going to buy a car. They are going to take the money and put it under the mat.”

Roodt said he expected the economy to contract by -2% in 2020 while other economists had predicted a gloomy -4% decline.

PricewaterhouseCoopers economist Dr Christie Viljoen said consumers paying a bond of R1 million could expect to pay approximately R165 less for every .25 basis point cut in interest rates on their monthly repayments (R660). Consumers with a R500000 car loan will pay about R330 less per month.

“The idea is that people would then spend this money and that’s how you boost the economy.

“It also makes it easier for people to get credit because it makes new credit cheaper.”

Viljoen said the history of pandemics reflected a quick economic recovery.

“Factories will open up again, it’s not like a hurricane which destroys infrastructure, because once its over you can turn on the lights and go back to work. It’s not going to be a three- or four-year thing where after the disease is gone you are still recovering.”

SA National Consumer union vice-chairperson Clif Johnston said the cut was good news for consumers, who could also expect a further boon with a possible drop in the petrol price due to low global Brent crude oil prices.

“It is good news for everybody who has a loan of any description, and it is going to help ease the pressure on people.”

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams said the interest rate cut could result in more money circulating in the economy.

“The hope is that people will use that saving either to spend more on their repayments to bring their loans down, or that they would spend the money in the broader economy.”

The Mercury