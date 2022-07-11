Report finds racism at Grosvenor Girls High School is systematic and structural, says KZN Education MEC

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said a report from an independent panel found that racism at Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban is systematic and structural. Mshengu was speaking at a briefing in Mayville on Monday.

The MEC said the investigation had found that racism at Grosvenor Girls High School is systematic, structural and that white authority dominated all facets of the school. “It also found that racism is normalised and that it is second nature at this school, that black people who are learners and employees at the school suffer in an atmosphere of being suppressed, oppressed and of being voiceless.” In February The Mercury newspaper reported that pupils at Grosvenor Girls High School staged a protest outside the school against alleged racism.

In March the Department of Education appointed an independent panel to investigate allegations of racism at the school. Mshengu said the panel received evidence from former and current pupils, members of the teaching staff, general school workers, School Governing Body members and parents. “We are satisfied that the panel covered all necessary ground and allowed all interested parties to tender evidence before arriving at its findings and recommendations.”

He said the panel received historical accounts of disruptions within the school during the period 2017 to 2022. These accounts included allegations of racial prejudice, discrimination, dehumanisation, and financial irregularities. “We extend our sincere gratitude to all who assisted the panel with information, documents, and other referrals.” The MEC added that in 2018 the department appointed a team to investigate financial irregularities and nepotism at the school.

“The team issued a preliminary report on findings of improper use of school funds, non-compliance with policies, lack of co-operation between the then SGB, the principal and SMT, the principal had committed financial mismanagement; and recommended further forensic investigation.” No action was taken by the Department of Education at that time. Mshengu added that the department would be implementing recommendations based on the findings of the report. Mshengu said that the panel was given 21 days to complete the investigation.

