Report lifts lid on 'systematic' levels of corruption within water and sanitation sector

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A report on corruption in the water and sanitation sector in South Africa has found that water tankers that were supposed to be used in cases of emergency, were being used as vehicles to loot the state. Non-profit organisation Corruption Watch and the Water Integrity Network have released a report that examined corruption in the water and sanitation sector. It highlighted the extent to which corruption had become “systemic, involving all levels of society, and had become rife in both the public and private sectors”. One aspect of the report looked into how contracts to supply water tankers led to deliberate water cuts in townships across the country, including in uMlazi, Durban. It found that the focus of anti-corruption efforts was usually on multi- million-rand contracts and high-level officials, but residents of poor communities who interacted with front-line officials and those in small local municipalities suffered.

Water tankers were used in cases of emergencies when there was a disruption to piped supply, and tankers should never be used as a long-term option, the report stated.

“However, for some people, emergencies that require tanker transport are an opportunity.

“Many municipalities hire tankers from private contractors when they are needed. In these cases, municipal officials, the tanker owners and even tanker drivers can all benefit from tanker use.

“But if there is no emergency, the investment in tankers is unproductive and drivers are idle. This can create dangerous situations,” the report found.

Using uMlazi as an example, the report said residents had claimed that tanker drivers were demanding R200 to fill their house tanks after four weeks without water.

“They alleged that the pumps had been deliberately sabotaged to enrich the private owners of water tankers, who had paid kickbacks to municipal officials to cut the supply.

“Such problems with tankers are widespread.

“Protest leaders alleged that the supply cuts were deliberate,” the report stated.

The report, drawing on a departmental document, found that the failure to maintain water supply systems resulted in interruptions to the service and created the need for emergency supplies such as water tankers.

“Lack of maintenance thus becomes part of the business model of those with interests in transporting water, and ‘tankering’ becomes an operation that is difficult to stop.

“Where tankering services are contracted, the owners of these tankers become reliant on the business and have no incentive to see this come to an end

“If there is tankering into an area where a project is planned, then that project is going to fail,” the report read.

The report presented recommendations including designating the water sector as an “island of integrity” that would be a combined effort from the government and civil society.

The eThekwini Municipality said it would only able to respond today to allegations regarding water tanker use in uMlazi.

The Mercury