SOME of the 90 lesser flamingos that will be heading home to the Northern Cape soon. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - UShaka Sea World will soon bid farewell to 90 lesser flamingos which were among the 250 chicks taken in by the facility nine weeks ago. The flamingos were rescued by the Kimberly SPCA from Kamfers Dam near Kimberly, Northern Cape.

About 15000 lesser flamingos nest at Kamfers Dam. However, due to a combination of issues, the dam was drying up and thousands of chicks were left abandoned.

Rescue efforts were put in place and dozens of organisations, including uShaka, volunteered to hand-rear chicks. Ann Kunz of uShaka Sea World said of the 250 chicks they received, 120 had survived.

Some chicks were unable to feed on their own as they grew. There had been an “expected mortality” of about 50%.

Kunz said of the 120, 90 flamingos were large while the remaining 30 were still small.

“All the large ones (that weigh over 500 grams) are feeding on their own, but the small ones still get supplementary hand-feeds.”

She said arrangements were being made to send the 90 back home to Kimberly, but they were waiting for the go-ahead from the Northern Cape Department of Environmental Affairs.

“We are getting them all ready.

“In preparation, each bird has been microchipped with a unique number. We are waiting for their transport permits to be issued as well as the delivery of their transport crates,” she said.

Kunz said that from observing and caring for the chicks for nine weeks it was clear that some were stronger than others.

“Although they are all sprouting spiky feather shafts with miniature branches, some of them are only sprouting these shafts on the tops of their heads, others on their stomachs and some have even started sprouting wing feathers,” Kunz said.

THE MERCURY