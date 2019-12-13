Durban - New research from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) shows a 43% decrease in the rate of new HIV infections between 2012 and 2017 in the Hlabisa area of northern KwaZulu-Natal.
This is the first long-term study to demonstrate the impact of the scale-up of HIV testing and treatment services in South Africa, which has the highest rate of new HIV infections (incidence) in the world.
For the study, scientists followed a cohort of 22,239 HIV uninfected men and women in AHRI’s health and demographic surveillance and intervention area in Hlabisa to identify new HIV infections. This is the gold-standard approach to estimate infection rates. The research, which was recently published in the scientific journal, Nature Communications, reveals unequal declines in the rates of new HIV infections among men and women. Specifically, male incidence declined by 59%, and female incidence by 37%.
"HIV-uninfected men likely benefitted from the scale-up of voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) and higher rates of antiretroviral therapy uptake among women,” explained the paper’s lead author, Dr Alain Vandormael. “At least partly due to pregnancy-related HIV screening and treatment programmes, women are more likely than men to test for HIV, start ART early, and achieve long-term viral suppression – which reduces the risk of transmitting the virus. Given the heterosexual nature of the HIV epidemic in the AHRI study area, this in turn means that men had a comparatively lower risk of getting HIV from their female sexual partners.”
The research suggests that more efforts are needed to get more men onto consistent, suppressive treatment so that new HIV infections can be reduced among women.