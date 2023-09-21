Reservoirs filling up in uMhlanga and Durban North following widespread interruption of water supply

Durban - EThekwini Municipality informed residents in uMhlanga and Durban North on Thursday afternoon that reservoirs supplying these areas had started filling up. This comes after the water supply was interrupted due to low pressure at certain parts of the main northern aqueduct pipeline.

The fault has affected domestic and business customers in Durban North, Redhill, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Gardens Riverside, Beachway, Riverside, Glen Anil, Glen Hill, uMhlanga, parts of Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road, Parkhill, parts of Effingham, La Lucia, Sunningdale, Glenashley, Somerset Park and La Lucia Ridge. “Residents are informed that thanks to the hard work of our highly skilled technical teams, reservoirs supplying uMhlanga and Durban North areas have started filling up. “However, due to low water levels at the reservoirs, system recovery will vary per area,” said the City.

It advised residents that the municipality deployed highly skilled technical teams to troubleshoot and repair the fault that has led to a widespread interruption of water supply. “Municipal technical teams have been working tirelessly for the past few days to identify the source of the problem and to ensure speedy repairs,” said the City. According to the City, water tankers continue to be sent to affected communities.