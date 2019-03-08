Residents were forced to find alternative routes to work and schools after a new wave of protests in Durban’s Cato Crest entered a second day yesterday.

DURBAN - Residents were forced to find alternative routes to work and schools after a new wave of protests in Durban’s Cato Crest entered a second day yesterday. The protests, which saw large parts of Mary Thipe Street closed off to traffic, are believed to have stemmed from the recent demolitions in the area. Felled branches, burning tyres, rocks and crushed glass littered the road.

On Monday, officials from eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit and metro police moved into the area and demolished between 20 to 30 illegally erected structures.

Now, residents are demanding that those instigating the protests face the full might of the law.

“They are simply making it unpleasant to live in the area. We use the road to take our children to school and travel to work, but because of the protests we have to find other travel routes. This also leads to congestion as I live in Rif Road, which leads to Sport Road and into Dale Road, where a primary school is, and there is also a nursery school in Rif Road. The traffic for the past two mornings has been horrendous,” a resident said.

She said harsh action needed to be taken against the protesters as they were damaging the road and municipal infrastructure like light poles and water meters.

Manor Gardens community policing forum chairperson Janus Horn said he had been inundated with calls from residents.

“The protests have been going on for two days, non-stop. On Tuesday night, I received a call from a resident. I called the necessary authorities, who came out to assist.

“I must applaud the officials who responded. The metro police managed to disperse the crowd. In the early morning, the water canons came in and the crowd eventually left,” he said.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city was acting on the instructions of a court order, which was granted last week, that gives them the authority to remove the invaders and take down their structures.

He warned those who protested to act within the ambit of the law.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said that since last Friday officers had been deployed to Cato Crest.

“We have been in the area and will remain here to deter further land invasions. If residents see any invasions, we urge them to contact the Land Invasion Unit immediately,” he said.

Earlier this week, the ANC chair- person in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, said the party would not tolerate land invasions.

Addressing a media briefing at Coastlands Hotel in Musgrave, he said the government was looking at starting two housing projects that would benefit those at the lower end of the middle-class bracket, and indigent work seekers.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Zikalala called for an engagement with land invaders who embarked on protest action.

“We must engage with them and ensure that we address them and follow due process. We will have an issue where people come and invade land that is reserved for something else or other people. We do not want to fall into traps where we must compromise on the issues of law and judgement,” he said.

