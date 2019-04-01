Durban - Concerned residents living a stone’s throw from the blasting radius of the Afrimat Quarry in Ashburton’s Mpushini Valley have called for an independent probe to assess the effect of the quarry’s operations. Residents and property owners held a silent protest last month to raise their concerns about the environmental impact of blasting at the mine and about the quarry’s alleged plan to expand its footprint.

Environmentalist Pandora Long, who has been living in the valley for 40 years, said blasting over the years had not only damaged properties, but also affected animals and plants.

Long said the quarry was within the lower Mpushini Valley Conservancy and surrounded by the Mpushini Protected Environment.

She said residents were now especially worried about the blasting because Afrimat had said it wanted to expand the quarry footprint, bringing a number of houses closer to the 500m blast radius.

Regarding environmental impact, Long said the valley was home to a number of protected species, such as the African Rock python, and studies were required to determine the impact of blasting.

“Other impacts include the degradation of the mine surface itself, with constant soil works and stockpiles that encourage the growth of alien invasive species and affects the protected aloe species,” she said.

Long claimed Afrimat failed to take responsibility for the effects of the blasting.

“There are eyewitness accounts of damage to homes, yet they refuse to take responsibility. They have negated all previous agreements with community members about the footprint, life span and end use of the quarry,” she said.

Nick May, a resident who lives close to the quarry, said the quarry was not active when he bought his property.

“Most people bought properties or live here because of the pristine fauna and flora,” he said.

May said that when Afrimat arrived in 2009, there was regular blasting and many people, including himself, complained about damage to their properties.

“After many complaints and reports of damage from several property owners that form an ‘arc’ around the quarry region, blasting levels were brought down,” he said.

May said the community had become upset after Afrimat recently requested to blast within 500 metres of their buildings.

He said residents wanted to have a meeting with Afrimat board members.

Lower Mpushini Valley Conservancy chairperson Keith Brown said although the conservancy had previously raised concerns about the blasting, residents, including himself, were distancing themselves from the actions of the May and Long families.

“As the conservancy, we have complained about the blasting over the years, but we have had many cordial meetings with Afrimat and they have changed their blasting methods,” he said.

Brown said he had been told there had been no reported damage in the past year because blasting methods had changed.

Director of the environmental justice organisation groundWork, Bobby Peek, said: “When you have blasting and mining of this sort, residents in the neighbourhoods are going to be impacted upon.”

He said there should be a new set of independent studies done and independent consultations.

