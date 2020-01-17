A woman at the front of the queue, who asked not to be named, said she had arrived at 6.30am and this was the fourth time she had visited the office due to the system previously being off-line. She said the passport renewal system needed to be improved.
“I think you should be able to do your fingerprints and photograph at the bank, where you can make an appointment and do everything else online,” she said.
A man who identified himself as a medical specialist said he had started queuing at 12.30am. He said although he was first in line, people who were not served the previous day had been given numbered tickets by the office and were served before him.
A Ballito woman joined the queue at 3.30am to apply for her passport, after previously waiting in vain for 12 hours for the network to come back online. She said the online application process was not working in KwaZulu-Natal.