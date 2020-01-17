Residents complain of standing for hours in Home Affairs' queues









Most people waiting in the oThongathi Home Affairs queue for service yesterday complained that it was not the first time they had visited the branch in a bid to be assisted. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Frustrated residents queuing at oThongathi Home Affairs offices yesterday said they were fed up with the office’s off-line systems and alleged “corruption” which had led to them repeatedly having to queue for service. A woman at the front of the queue, who asked not to be named, said she had arrived at 6.30am and this was the fourth time she had visited the office due to the system previously being off-line. She said the passport renewal system needed to be improved. “I think you should be able to do your fingerprints and photograph at the bank, where you can make an appointment and do everything else online,” she said. A man who identified himself as a medical specialist said he had started queuing at 12.30am. He said although he was first in line, people who were not served the previous day had been given numbered tickets by the office and were served before him. A Ballito woman joined the queue at 3.30am to apply for her passport, after previously waiting in vain for 12 hours for the network to come back online. She said the online application process was not working in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I applied online for a passport but I still have to wait in the queue, so it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

A mother accompanying her daughter, who works at an airline, said her daughter’s job depended on her passport and that she needed to report to work by noon.

She said this was their third visit and she had paid an unemployed man R100 to queue at 3am. She alleged that some people had paid home affairs staff R100 to receive priority.

A couple said they had witnessed a man paying someone R200 before going to the front of the queue.

At the Umgeni branch, people were sitting on chairs in different queues.

Several people who were applying for birth certificates said they had no issues and the queue was moving.

Others applying for passports said the queue was too long and the system was repeatedly off-line.

Provincial Home Affairs manager Cyril Mncwabe said the problem of computers going off-line was national and not isolated to oThongathi.

In response to allegations of corruption, Mncwabe said the department had no control over what happened in the queues.

“A lot has been done to try to ease the load in offices, but this is not easy as we have no control of the numbers of people who visit our offices at a particular given time,” Mncwabe said.

The Mercury