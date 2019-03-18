File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police are piecing together the events that unfolded at a flat in Silverton Road, Musgrave, that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on Friday. Details are sketchy, but it is alleged that the man knew his attacker who, according to residents, had been living with him for the past two weeks.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was like a scene out of a movie.

“We live in the same block and we got reports on our WhatsApp group that there was something happening at one of the flats. One of the neighbours said they heard a woman screaming and banging. We thought someone was being robbed,” the resident said.

She said minutes later, they heard someone shouting about a stabbing.

“This boy shouted that his pa (father) had been stabbed and that the suspect had run out of the complex. The boy did not enter the flat again. He just kept wailing. It was strange that he stood and cried outside and only went back inside when police and paramedics arrived,” the woman said.

She said when neighbours went to the apartment, a bloody scene greeted them. “They said there was blood everywhere and items were smashed on the floor.”

The woman said it was a quiet complex, adding that residents were now living in fear because the alleged attacker had access to the area.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was stabbed five times in the chest.

“The deceased lived with his adoptive son, who had invited a friend over. The two then got into a dispute and the friend stabbed the older man and fled,” she said.

Berea SAPS Community Policing Forum chairperson, Nicky Burke, called for calm in the community.

THE MERCURY