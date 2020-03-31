Residents left destitute after fire destroys possessions

Durban - Clare Estate residents have pleaded with the eThekwini Municipality to provide them with building materials to enable them to rebuild their shacks after a fire left them destitute. According to the Palmiet Road community members, more than 150 homes caught fire on Friday, leaving 200 people homeless. Residents said they were still in the dark as to what started the fire, but have alleged an electric fault - due to illegal electricity connections - could be the reason. Zalisile Langa, a resident in the area, said he was asleep when he heard people screaming about a fire. Langa said they tried to extinguish the fire but it quickly spread to other houses. “When I tried to go to my place to get my stuff out, I couldn’t because I got shocked due to an illegal electricity connection. I had just brought groceries as I was preparing for the lockdown, but everything just burnt to ashes. I am now sitting here with no food, no clothes and not even a place to sleep.

“We are pleading with the municipality to at least provide us with building materials to rebuild our houses. We cant even go to hardware stores to buy material because they are closed, and police won’t allow us to move up and down,” he said.

When The Mercury visited the informal settlement, some residents were already trying to use the burnt materials to rebuild their homes. Others opted to live with their neighbours, as they waited for assistance.

Another resident, Khombisile Mncube said her documents were burnt including her ID, lockdown work permit, uniform and furniture. “I am supposed to go and get a grant, and buy food for my children, but all the documents have been destroyed in the fire. I also can’t even go to work because I will be arrested, as my permit also caught fire,” she said.

She said the city’s disaster management team arrived a day after the incident, but they had not heard a word from them ever since.

“This lockdown will be the end of my family.

“We haven’t eaten since Sunday and the sad part is I have a five-month-old baby.

“We are pleading with the municipality to assist us, as we are having a difficult time making ends meet,” said Mncube.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality had dispatched a team to assist the affected residents with blankets as temporary relief.

Mayisela said the affected would have to wait as they also couldn’t access the hardware for materials.

“Obviously we can’t buy them materials because there is a lockdown. We have to try to provide them with accommodation. We will evaluate the situation as the time goes on,” said Mayisela.

