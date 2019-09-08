Residents of Welbedacht informal settlement fear for their children’s lives because of the illegal electricity connections that run along the ground and in the trees to connect shacks to the Eskom grid.

Durban - Life is a daily struggle for people living in hazardous informal settlements, without running water, toilets, electricity and proper roads, and when there is a security or medical emergency – residents claim they are on their own. Residents of informal settlements spoke of their struggles when The Mercury recently visited Beachway in Clermont and Welbedacht East in Chatsworth, saying they felt abandoned by politicians, who were always ready to canvass for their votes during elections but did little to improve their lives afterwards.

In Welbedacht East, in Chatsworth, residents live in squalor, with no sanitation, and are forced to use trees, buckets and plastic bags as toilets. The stench of faeces is strong in the air.

One resident, Sam Shozi, who lives in a three-room shack, built precariously on the edge of a hill, said that he had no choice but to build his toilet inside the house. He uses water to flush excrement through a pipe that runs into the bush and down the hill, while other residents use plastic packets and buckets before discarding waste in the bush.

Shozi said municipal officials had promised residents in 2017 that at least four toilets would be built in each section of the settlement, but the promise had not materialised.

“We waited from 2017 up until earlier this year, in February, when we saw contractors coming to the area to start building the toilets. After one month, everything stopped and the builders left the area,” Shozi said.

Another daily hazard are myriad illegal electricity connections that run along the ground and in trees.

Shozi said a family of three had burnt to death after their shack caught alight at night in 2018. During the floods earlier this year, he said a man died after he attempted to run for safety but tripped and fell on illegally connected wires.

Weeks later, in a desperate bid to move to a safer space, residents invaded land in Welbedacht Road but the police quickly removed them.

Shozi does not allow his children to play outside the house, as he fears that they might play with the electric wires that run on the ground.

“This is not how one will want their child to grow up. This is not fair for them and unhealthy too, but I can’t take a risk. I decided to put in mats and old blankets in the yard so that when they go outside, they will not be shocked,” he said.

Duduzile Chaluza, who was employed by one of the contractors, said she feared for her children’s safety after contractors left a hole in front of her shack, where they were supposed to build a toilet.

In July, residents fed up with these living conditions blockaded Welbedacht Road with rocks, burning tyres and wood, and traffic had to be diverted.

Residents of Beachway said their main problem was that the municipality did not collect their rubbish.

A resident, Nkosenhle Sibiya, said police and ambulance services also did not respond on time when residents called for help.

“Life here is hard. All of us want to leave this place but you can’t because most of the people are unemployed,” Sibiya said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela blamed the toilet project stoppage on a dispute with local suppliers, who he said had not been paid, allegedly because prices had been inflated above market value. He said there had also been a delay in obtaining an engineering certificate.

Mayisela said the city had experienced a rapid rate of urbanisation, which had led to the growth of informal settlements.

“Informal settlements are unstructured and this makes it very difficult to install electrical infrastructure in these areas. Further, these dwellings are not structurally designed to accept electricity infrastructure. Other challenges include dwellings built on private property, dwellings built in servitudes and dwellings built on flood plains,” Mayisela said.

Democratic Alliance ward chairperson Syabonga Bhala said the community had every reason to be angry.

“The situation that these people are living in is disgusting and a normal person cannot live there. There is no response from the municipality on what is happening,” Bhala said.

