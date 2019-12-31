Residents outraged by uncollected rubbish piles









Uncollected rubbish bags left outside a home in Chesterville. Picture: Emmanuel Miya Durban - The eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities have given assurances that waste collection would take place this week, after residents complained about the bags of rubbish piling up outside their homes over the past week. In eThekwini, some residents living in the Westville and Chesterville areas said their bags of rubbish were left uncollected for days. In Msunduzi, some areas in Northdale, Willowton and the city centre were affected. In PMB, councillors in the areas were forced to contact the municipality and issue a new waste collection schedule to residents. Emmanuel Miya, from Chesterville, said that piles of rubbish were left outside his home for days.

“Is it fair for people who pay rates, electricity and water bills, every month, to experience this?” Miya posted on the municipality’s Facebook page.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city experienced minor challenges, with certain vehicles breaking down over the festive period.

He assured residents that the vehicles were fixed speedily and that waste collection would resume this week.

“We want to tell the residents not to panic. We also want to apologise for the inconvenience caused but waste collection will resume today,” Mayisela said.

Last week, a truck hired to collect refuse in uMlazi was set alight and its driver injured, which also hampered operations in that area.

Mayisela said the city was calling on members of the community, who may have information, to come forward “so that these rogue elements are rooted out and made to face the full might of the law”. He said the motive for the torching was being investigated.

“EThekwini will not be deterred by incidents of this nature, in its bid to insource the refuse removal in this part of the city. The motive for this illicit behaviour is yet unknown and a case of damage to property has been opened,” he said.

A Pietermaritzburg resident, Prissie Pillay said that after residents had placed their rubbish bags on the sidewalk and noticed the municipality did not collect it, many resorted to dumping it illegally.

“Out of desperation, especially after Christmas lunch and dinner, people wanted their bin bags collected. It was bringing too many flies and rats, and the dogs were ripping the bags open, leaving a huge mess on the roadside,” Pillay said.

She said she contacted her ward councillor, Rooksana Ahmed, who arranged collection to take place soon thereafter.

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the city was working with its councillors to establish which areas were affected and were attending to it.

The Mercury