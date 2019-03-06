Residents have begun to protest at the scene where three school pupils were killed on Wednesday morning.

Residents are demanding justice for the girls' deaths.





Just before 8am , emergency services rushed to the scene on Inanda Road in Newlands East where four pupils were knocked.





According to Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care, the girls were on their way to school when they were hit. Three of the teenagers died at the scene and a fourth girl was rushed to a hospital . She remains in a critical state in a local hospital.





The driver allegedly fled the scene. Police are investigating further.





SAPS POP have arrived at the scene. Residents say they are fed up with the spate of taxi crashes, at the hands of the same taxi association. They claim last week another crash happened not far from the #Newlandscrash scene @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/5P02ZrHSj4 — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019





Residents hurl rocks at the #Newlandscrash taxi as it is being towed away@TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/bvbAXiSziJ — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019





Three school students have been killed in a taxi crash near the VN Naik school this morning @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/z3EUKK2sWd — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









Horrific scenes in Newlands East this morning after three school girls were killed on their way to school #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/NKeJOLPObi — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









The mortuary can has just arrived to remove the bodies of the deceased pupils. #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/rOtAiPOrJP — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









A mother of one of the pupils just arrived at the scene. She is inconsolable. She is comforted by a resident #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/Sm3Ush0hBs — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









More family members have arrived at the scene of the #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/w9KYC1taN7 — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









Two sisters of one of the pupils is consoled by residents. She is screaming out her sister's name #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/dvBBKtGODu — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019









Residents have started to clean up the scene of the #Newlandscrash @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/MXtGnTo3tK — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 6, 2019





WATCH:





