Residents have begun to protest at the scene where three school pupils were killed on Wednesday morning.
DURBAN - Residents have begun to protest at the scene where three school pupils were killed on Wednesday morning.

Residents are demanding justice for the girls' deaths. 

Just before 8am , emergency services rushed to the scene on Inanda Road in Newlands East where four pupils were knocked. 

According to Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care, the girls were on their way to school when they were hit. Three of the teenagers died at the scene and a fourth girl was rushed to a hospital .  She remains in a critical state in a local hospital.

The driver allegedly fled the scene.  Police are investigating further.
















WATCH: 



THE MERCURY 