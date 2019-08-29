Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The controversial EnviroServ Waste Management site in Shongweni will soon return to full operation after its suspension was wholly lifted by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy. The announcement of the decision yesterday, after EnviroServ applied, in July, to have the suspension lifted, drew anger from Highway residents.

Some said Creecy was out of touch with issues around landfill problems, while others said many would be left with long-term health implications.

“How many kids will suffer?” one resident asked on social media. “How many are already suffering? Somebody high up is involved.”

Creecy’s option does not sit well with non-profit organisation and advocacy group, Upper Highway Air (UHA), which pressed hard for all activity at the site to remain suspended.

Creecy said the purpose of the suspension notice had been met and it was no longer required.

“EnviroServ contends that there is compliance with the conditions stipulated and the suspension notice no longer exists, as the risk of concern has been addressed. They have submitted that they have taken the initial steps as laid out for them by previous ministers,” she said.

Creecy said EnviroServ had stated that there would be no trenches made into the existing waste site, that they would not recirculate contaminated water, that no waste streams - with leachable sulfate concentrate below 25mg/L - would be disposed of at the site, and that no waste streams containing aluminium, which had the potential for reactivity under the landfill’s disposal conditions, would be disposed of at the site.

“The current condition of the site justified the request to have the suspension lifted,” Creecy said.

Creecy said EnviroServ had stated that the trend of complaints logged on the UHA website provided evidence that mitigation measures implemented by the company had been successful.

The waste management company had to suspend activity at its site in Shongweni, west of the city, after it contravened two clauses of its Waste Management Licence.

These stated EnviroServ had to ensure the impact of odour from emissions from the site was minimised, and that they must prevent the occurrence of nuisance conditions or health hazards.

During the operation of the site, the department received several thousand complaints of health implications and odours from the site. Despite a number of presentations to the department, EnviroServ was served a notice to suspend activities in February 2017.

In June last year an application by UHA was dismissed, and Shongweni was allowed to accept certain waste streams again.

About four months ago, EnviroServ applied to have the suspension lifted completely.

EnviroServ chief executive, Dean Thompson, said the remediation plans for the Shongweni site had been successfully implemented, and that they had fully complied with the relevant national and local authorities.

“These developments resulted in the lifting of the compliance notice, two relaxations of the suspension notice and a granting of a long-term trade permit. The recent upliftment of the suspension notice allows us to rebuild the sustainability of our KZN operation. We will continue to comply with the permissions granted,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of UHA, Lauren Johnson said Creecy’s decision was surprising - as were her contradictory comments that there had been a containment of odours, yet the breaches - which were still occurring in June and July - were few and of short duration.

“There were 71 breaches over this period, according to their own data. The minister also contradictorily contends that although there has been containment of odours, a permanent flare should be installed to reduce emissions and EnviroServ’s waste management licence conditions ought to be reviewed, to include measures to ensure remediation and prevention,” Johnson said.

She added that EnviroServ persisted with its delays in a related criminal matter, claiming to want to negotiate a plea deal. But it did not, and if its return to full trading showed an increase again in emissions, then its claims of a mystery polluter would once and for all be dispelled.

The Mercury