Sewage has been flowing down Norrie Avenue in Durban North for the past 11 days. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Families living in a plush Durban north suburb have had to endure the stench of sewage water flowing down their road, just metres from their front doors. Residents said that about 11 days ago they noticed water streaming down Norrie Avenue in Virginia. A resident, who declined to be named, said his wife immediately contacted the municipality to complain about the overflowing sewage from the stormwater drain near their property. “Despite a number of calls, no one has come out to attend to the overflow. The smell is unbearable,” he said.

Virginia Hughes, who has been living in the area for the past year, said she could not open the windows at the front of her home due to the smell.

“It is unbearable. I have to be careful when driving into my yard as the water is flowing right outside. I have to enter the yard to drop my daughters off because I cannot stop in front of my property,” she said.

Another Norrie Avenue resident, who also asked not to be named, said he had a similar issue on his property and council attended to it promptly.

“When it is a resident, they come out with no hassles. But I cannot understand how they cannot come out for this. It has been like this for about 11 days now,” he said.

The resident said he was concerned about the well-being of children who often played on the road after school.

Durban north ward councillor, Shaun Ryley, said he has been in contact with municipality officials who had promised to escalate the matter.

“This is a serious health hazard. For it to be left for so long is unacceptable. I was told that it would be escalated but still nothing has been done. This is just another example of the failure of the city,” Ryley said.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said a team will be sent out to attend to the overflowing drain. He urged residents to refrain from discarding newspaper or disposable diapers in their toilets.

