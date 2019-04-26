Donations for flood victims are offloaded from a trailer at AFM church in Westcliff, Chatsworth, which is accommodating 37 flood victims.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal residents have responded warmly to the call for donations of clothing, food, blankets and sanitary towels for flood victims. The AFM Miracle Tabernacle church in Chatsworth, which is providing accommodation for 37 flood victims, said it was receiving donations from the community.

Pastor Jonathan Naidoo said there were more than 800 people who benefited from the donations.

“There are five areas that we are distributing the parcels to in Chatsworth, uMlazi, Isipingo, Bayview, KwaMashu, and Mariannhill. We have also received calls from Port Shepstone as there are areas there that were affected by floods,” said Naidoo.

Monday night’s flood left a trail of destruction, including collapsed homes, roads and damage to water and electricity infrastructure.

Mnelisi Magwaza, who lost two relatives in the flood and is sleeping at the church, said his family was still in shock about what happened and were yet to discuss funeral arrangements.

“The pastor has promised that the church will assist with the arrangements for the funerals. We have been getting food, shelter, prayers and support from the church, which we appreciate a lot,” he said.

Magwaza said they did not know what they would do as their home was damaged.

“We call on the government to assist us with housing.

“We cannot live in the church forever,” he said.

EThekwini Municipality appealed for residents to lend a helping hand to flood victims yesterday.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality was asking for non-perishable food items and warm clothing.

Palesa Phili, the chief executive at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, conveyed the Durban Chamber’s heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives.

“The Durban Chamber’s vision is to be in business for a better world and, in keeping with this, we are urging our members and the business community at large to make donations and contributions towards vulnerable communities most affected by the storm.

“These communities require blankets, clothing, shoes, non-perishable food items, cleaning items, sanitary/hygiene items, baby products, building supplies and more. Donate whatever you can as it will make a difference to someone and their family,” said Phili.

She said the chairperson of the Durban Chamber’s Health Professionals Forum, Dr Basil Dhaniram, has offered medical assistance.

Victims in need of medical care can contact Dhaniram on 0325860944.

THE MERCURY