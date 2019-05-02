The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) is set to hold a hearing after more than 50 residents from the suburbs of Seaview, Rossburgh, Bellair and Hillary objected to an application for the licensing of a new bottle store in Sarnia Road, Seaview.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) is set to hold a hearing after more than 50 residents from the suburbs of Seaview, Rossburgh, Bellair and Hillary objected to an application for the licensing of a new bottle store in Sarnia Road, Seaview. A letter of objection drafted by members of the community was signed by concerned residents at a community meeting last month.

Residents objected to the proposed bottle store as it would be in “close proximity” to Seaview Primary School and places of worship, and there was no notice of the application served on residents within a 100m radius.

The residents also alleged that existing local establishments were in contravention of liquor licence regulations.

The letter said: “Our community has witnessed in recent years a steady influx of negative forces that have created a state of social and environmental decline in these suburbs.”

The objection added that residents were concerned about an alleged lack of enforcement of compliance to liquor licence regulations by local bottle stores, which they believed had contributed significantly to social ills.

According to the objection, the proposed bottle store would be 350m from Seaview Primary School, less than 500m from Temple of Victory Church and 280m from the Seaview Musallah.

“A resident living not even 50m away from the proposed establishment is prepared to testify that neither he nor any of his household members were given notice of this application,” said the letter.

KZNLA spokesperson Vuyani Dimba said the body was guided by the KZN Liquor Licensing Act which took into consideration the recommendations of its local committee, public interest if the proposed premises were in a commercial or residential area, proximity to places of worship and learning institutions, when deciding on an application. He said the liquor store applicant had been informed about a pending objection hearing.

“The KZNLA eThekwini Local Committee Secretariat has contacted and informed the applicant of the objection lodged and the applicant has been given 14 working days to respond before a hearing is held,” said Dimba.

He said the authority did not have any records of bottle stores in the area in contravention of the regulations.

One of the liquor store applicants declined to comment until she had an opportunity to consult with her family and attorney. Her son did not respond to a further request for comment.

He said residents could lodge official complaints with the KZNLA or the SAPS if any liquor outlet was suspected of contravening any regulation.

Dimba added that some licensed outlets might have been issued through the old 1989 liquor licensing legislation, which did not specifically bar the issuing of licences to premises situated close to schools.

